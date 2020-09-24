Notizie Milan

Notizie Milan – UFFICIALE: Il comunicato su Ibrahimovic

Arriva anche il comunicato ufficiale del Milan sulle condizioni di salute di Ibrahimovic. Lo svedese è risultato positivo al Coronavirus

TALLAGHT, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on during the warm up prior to the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between Shamrock Rovers and AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Tallaght, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
MILANO – Tratto dal sito ufficiale del Milan.

AC Milan comunica che Zlatan Ibrahimovic è risultato positivo al tampone effettuato per la partita odierna, Milan-Bodø/Glimt. Informate le autorità sanitarie competenti, il giocatore è stato prontamente posto in quarantena a domicilio. Tutti gli altri tamponi effettuati sul gruppo squadra sono risultati negativi. 

