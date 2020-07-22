Milan, le presenze stagionali: stop Romagnoli a 35 presenze consecutive

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|33
|3138
|2
|
Difensore
|22
|1483
|12
|
Difensore
|23
|1839
|13
|
Difensore
|35
|3309
|19
|
Difensore
|31
|2825
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|12
|1050
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|6
|449
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|3
|92
|4
|
Centrocampista
|29
|2478
|5
|
Centrocampista
|26
|1320
|10
|
Centrocampista
|32
|2686
|20
|
Centrocampista
|12
|668
|33
|
Centrocampista
|14
|552
|39
|
Centrocampista
|23
|1176
|56
|
Centrocampista
|10
|547
|79
|
Centrocampista
|32
|2821
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|19
|1153
|17
|
Attaccante
|28
|1404
|18
|
Attaccante
|24
|1391
|21
|
Attaccante
|15
|1180
|29
|
Attaccante
|1
|12
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
