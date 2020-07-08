News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: 31esima presenza su 31 per Romagnoli

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione in Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Romagnoli
Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 2 138
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 29 2746
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 19 1250
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 20 1680
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 31 2984
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 27 2494
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 18 1562
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 8 658
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 5 382
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 1 31
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 25 2178
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 22 1140
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 28 2387
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 9 576
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 11 501
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 22 1129
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 7 340
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 28 2429
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 19 1153
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 25 1270
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 20 1085
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 11 855
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 0 0
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3
