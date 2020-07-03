Milan, le presenze stagionali: 185 minuti per Saelemaekers

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|27
|2554
|2
|
Difensore
|17
|1216
|12
|
Difensore
|18
|1522
|13
|
Difensore
|29
|2792
|19
|
Difensore
|25
|2302
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|6
|466
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|5
|382
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|1
|31
|4
|
Centrocampista
|23
|1986
|5
|
Centrocampista
|20
|1038
|10
|
Centrocampista
|26
|2299
|20
|
Centrocampista
|8
|570
|33
|
Centrocampista
|9
|466
|39
|
Centrocampista
|20
|1025
|56
|
Centrocampista
|5
|185
|79
|
Centrocampista
|26
|2243
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|19
|1153
|17
|
Attaccante
|24
|1233
|18
|
Attaccante
|18
|954
|21
|
Attaccante
|9
|739
|29
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
