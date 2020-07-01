Milan, le presenze stagionali: 1522 minuti giocati da Conti

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|26
|2452
|2
|
Difensore
|16
|1165
|12
|
Difensore
|18
|1522
|13
|
Difensore
|28
|2690
|19
|
Difensore
|24
|2231
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|6
|466
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|4
|280
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|22
|1910
|5
|
Centrocampista
|19
|1012
|10
|
Centrocampista
|25
|2197
|20
|
Centrocampista
|8
|570
|33
|
Centrocampista
|9
|466
|39
|
Centrocampista
|19
|923
|56
|
Centrocampista
|4
|99
|79
|
Centrocampista
|25
|2141
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|18
|1137
|17
|
Attaccante
|23
|1182
|18
|
Attaccante
|17
|883
|21
|
Attaccante
|8
|708
|29
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
