Milan, le presenze stagionali: 1270 minuti per Rafael Leao

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|29
|2746
|2
|
Difensore
|19
|1250
|12
|
Difensore
|20
|1680
|13
|
Difensore
|31
|2984
|19
|
Difensore
|27
|2494
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|8
|658
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|5
|382
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|1
|31
|4
|
Centrocampista
|25
|2178
|5
|
Centrocampista
|22
|1140
|10
|
Centrocampista
|28
|2387
|20
|
Centrocampista
|9
|576
|33
|
Centrocampista
|11
|501
|39
|
Centrocampista
|22
|1129
|56
|
Centrocampista
|7
|340
|79
|
Centrocampista
|28
|2429
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|19
|1153
|17
|
Attaccante
|25
|1270
|18
|
Attaccante
|20
|1085
|21
|
Attaccante
|11
|855
|29
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
