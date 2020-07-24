News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: 1050 minuti giocati da Kjaer

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione in Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 2 138
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 33 3138
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 22 1483
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 23 1839
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 35 3309
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 31 2825
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 18 1562
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 12 1050
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 6 449
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 3 92
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 29 2478
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 26 1320
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 32 2686
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 12 668
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 14 552
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 23 1176
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 10 547
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 32 2821
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 19 1153
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 28 1404
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 24 1391
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 15 1180
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 1 12
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3
