Il programma delle principali squadre fino alla prossima fermata per le feste natalizie.

Ieri si è conclusa l'undicesima giornata di Serie A e, in virtù della pausa per le nazionali che durerà due settimane, il campionato riprenderà sabato 21 Novembre. A partire da quella data, il torneo proseguirà ininterrottamente fino alla sedicesima giornata, che si chiuderà domenica 20 dicembre, segnando l'inizio della pausa natalizia. Qui di seguito sono esposti i calendari delle prime sette squadre in classifica in modo comparativo.

LAZIO (29 punti)Lazio-Lecce, 21 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Torino-Lazio, 28 novembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 13^ g. )

Lazio-Atalanta, 6 dicembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 14^ g. )

Lazio-Roma, 13 dicembre, ore 12. 30 (Serie A, 15^ g. )

Frosinone-Lazio, 18 dicembre, ore 18. 30 (Serie A, 16^ g. )

INTER (28 punti)Atalanta-Inter, 22 novembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Inter-Stoccarda, 25 novembre, ore 21 (Champions, 5^ g. )

Inter-Genoa, 28 novembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 13^ g. )

Inter-Genoa, 1 dicembre, ore 21 (Coppa Italia, ottavi di finale)

Frosinone-Inter, 5 dicembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 14^ g. )

Borussia Dortmund-Inter, 9 dicembre, ore 21 (Champions, 6^ g. )

Inter-Torino, 13 dicembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 15^ g. )

Lecce-Inter, 18 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 16^ g. )

ROMA (27 punti)Parma-Roma, 21 novembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Psg-Roma, 25 novembre, ore 21 (Champions, 5^ g. )

Roma-Monza, 29 novembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 13^ g. )

Bologna-Roma, 4 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 14^ g. )

Roma-Sporting, 8 dicembre, ore 21 (Champions, 6^ g. )

Lazio-Roma, 13 dicembre, ore 12. 30 (Serie A, 15^ g. )

Roma-Juventus, 19 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 16^ g. )

MILAN (24 punti)Milan-Frosinone, 22 novembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Olympiacos-Milan, 26 novembre, ore 18. 45 (Europa League, 5^ g. )

Cagliari-Milan, 30 novembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 13^ g. )

Milan-Parma, 6 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 14^ g. )

Milan-Sunderland, 10 dicembre, ore 21 (Europa League, 6^ g. )

Napoli-Milan, 13 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 15^ g. )

Milan-Como, 19 dicembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 16^ g. )

COMO (23 punti)Como-Cagliari, 21 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Como-Aek, 24 novembre, ore 21 (Champions, 5^ g. )

Como-Juventus, 29 novembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 13^ g. )

Como-Cremonese, 2 dicembre, ore 21 (Coppa Italia, ottavi di finale)

Monza-Como, 5 dicembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 14^ g. )

Betis-Como, 9 dicembre, ore 18. 45 (Champions, 6^ g. )

Como-Bologna, 12 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 15^ g. )

Milan-Como, 19 dicembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 16^ g. )

JUVENTUS (18 punti)Juventus-Venezia, 22 novembre, ore 12. 30 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Juventus-Omonia, 26 novembre, ore 21 (Europa League, 5^ g. )

Como-Juventus, 29 novembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 13^ g. )

Juventus-Sassuolo, 3 dicembre, ore 21 (Coppa Italia, ottavi di finale)

Juventus-Udinese, 6 dicembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 14^ g. )

Hapoel Beer Sheva-Juventus, 10 dicembre, ore 18. 45 (Europa League, 6^ g. )

Juventus-Monza, 14 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 15^ g. )

Roma-Juventus, 19 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 16^ g. )

NAPOLI (15 punti)Napoli-Torino, 21 novembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 12^ g. )

Manchester City-Napoli, 24 novembre, ore 21 (Champions, 5^ g. )

Sassuolo-Napoli, 29 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 13^ giornata)

Napoli-Lecce, 5 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 14^ giornata)

Napoli-Club Brugge, 8 dicembre, ore 21 (Champions, 6^ giornata)

Napoli-Milan, 13 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 15^ giornata)

Napoli-Fiorentina, 16 dicembre, ore 21 (Coppa Italia, ottavi di finale)

Atalanta-Napoli, 20 dicembre, ore 20. 45 (Serie A, 16^ giornata)