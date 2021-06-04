Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – Milan, tutte le frecciate tra Ibrahimovic e Lukaku
Redazione Il Milanista
4 giugno
Ecco il video con tutte le frecciate che Zlatan Ibrahimovic e Romelu Lukaku, attaccanti di Inter e Milan, si sono 'dedicate' nel tempo