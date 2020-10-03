Notizie Milan – Pioli: “Diogo Dalot? Vediamo quando arriverà”

MILANO – Stefano Pioli, alla vigilia di Milan-Spezia, ha parlato ai giornalisti nella canonica conferenza stampa pre-partita. Tra i temi toccati Stefano Pioli ha parlato anche di Diogo Dalot, probabile nuovo acquisto rossonero. Ecco le sue parole:

“Quando arriverà e se arriverà ne parlerò, per ora non è ancora un nostro giocatore e non ne parlo. Anche per quanto riguarda il centrale, aspetto il mercato e vediamo“.