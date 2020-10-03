Notizie Milan – Pioli: “Diogo Dalot? Vediamo quando arriverà”

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Diogo Dalot of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at Amex Stadium on September 30, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadiums around United Kingdom remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images)
MILANO – Stefano Pioli, alla vigilia di Milan-Spezia, ha parlato ai giornalisti nella canonica conferenza stampa pre-partita. Tra i temi toccati Stefano Pioli ha parlato anche di Diogo Dalot, probabile nuovo acquisto rossonero. Ecco le sue parole:
“Quando arriverà e se arriverà ne parlerò, per ora non è ancora un nostro giocatore e non ne parlo. Anche per quanto riguarda il centrale, aspetto il mercato e vediamo“.