Zazzaroni: “Il Milan a cinque punte sapeva di puro disagio e addio”

ROME, ITALY - APRIL 18: Edoardo Bove (L), Gianluca Mancini (C) and Chris Smalling (R) of AS Roma competes for the ball with Fikayo Tomori (L), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (C) and Olivier Giroud (R) of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final second leg match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on April 18, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)