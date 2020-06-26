Verso Milan-Roma, ecco dove vederla in TV

News Milan Ultime notizie

Ecco dove vedere la sfida tra Milan e Roma, valida per la 28esima giornata del campionato di Serie A.

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 27: Lucas Biglia of AC Milan competes for the ball with Javier Pastore of AS Roma during the Serie A match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on October 27, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Milan-Roma, ecco dove vederla in TV

MILANO – La sfida tra Milan e Roma, valida per la 28esima giornata del campionato di Serie A in programma domenica 28 giugno alle 17:15 a San Siro, sarà visibile in diretta su DAZN. CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live

