Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Ibrahimovic: Inter, arrivo io”
La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 18 dicembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Aleksandar Kolarov of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)