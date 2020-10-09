MilaNazionali, gli impegni dei rossoneri: oggi in campo Gabbia e Tonali

Milan, gli impegni nel dettaglio dei convocati rossoneri
MILANO – Ecco l’elenco dei calciatori del Milan convocati con le proprie Nazionali e i rispettivi impegni.
Matteo Gabbia e Sandro Tonali: Italia U21
- Islanda U21-Italia U21, 9 ottobre 2020 (Reykjavik) – Qualificazioni Europei U21
- Italia U21-Irlanda U21, 13 ottobre 2020 (Pisa) – Qualificazioni Europei U21
Hakan Çalhanoğlu: Turchia
- Russia-Turchia, 11 ottobre 2020 (Mosca) – UEFA Nations League
- Turchia-Serbia 14 ottobre 2020 (Istanbul) – UEFA Nations League
Gianluigi Donnarumma: Italia
- Polonia-Italia, 11 ottobre 2020 (Danzica) – Amichevole
- Italia-Olanda, 14 ottobre 2020 (Bergamo) – UEFA Nations League
Alexis Saelemaekers: Belgio
- Inghilterra-Belgio, 11 ottobre 2020 (Londra) – UEFA Nations League
- Islanda-Belgio, 14 ottobre 2020 (Reykjavik) – UEFA Nations League
Jens Petter Hauge: Norvegia
- Norvegia-Romania, 11 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League
- Norvegia-Irlanda del Nord, 14 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League
Diogo Dalot e Rafael Leão: Portogallo U21
- Portogallo U21-Norvegia U21, 9 ottobre 2020 (Estoril) – Qualificazioni EURO U21 2021
- Gibilterra U21-Portogallo U21, 13 ottobre 2020 (Gibilterra) – Qualificazioni EURO U21 2021
Ciprian Tătăruşanu: Romania
- Norvegia-Romania, 11 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League
- Romania-Austria, 14 ottobre 2020 (Ploiești ) – UEFA Nations League
