Milan-Roma, ecco dove vederla in TV

MILANO – La sfida tra Milan e Roma, valida per la 28esima giornata del campionato di Serie A in programma domenica 28 giugno alle 17:15 a San Siro, sarà visibile in diretta su DAZN. CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live