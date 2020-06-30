News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: Romagnoli 28 su 28

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione in Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 2 138
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 26 2452
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 16 1165
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 18 1522
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 28 2690
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 24 2231
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 18 1562
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 6 466
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 4 280
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 22 1910
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 19 1012
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 25 2197
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 8 570
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 9 466
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 19 923
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 4 99
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 25 2141
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 18 1137
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 23 1182
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 17 883
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 8 708
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 0 0
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3
