  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Hauge: “Sono molto felice, non abbiamo iniziato al meglio ma sarà bello andare avanti in Europa League”

Le parole del talento norvegese rossonero, autore di una grande partita.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 03: Alessio Romagnoli of A.C. Milan celebrates with Theo Hernandez after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at San Siro Stadium on December 03, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

MILANO – Jens Petter Hauge, ha parlato così ai microfoni di Milan TV al termine di Milan-Celtic:

SULLA SFIDA AL CELTIC –  “Sono molto felice, non abbiamo iniziato al meglio ma gli errori sono cose che succedono. Abbiamo risposto alla grande, sono felice per la prestazione.

SUL GOL REALIZZATO –  “Lavoro duro e miglioro ogni giorno. Cerco di imparare ogni giorno, è bello lavorare con questo gruppo. I risultati in campo mi rendono felici”

SULL’EUROPA – “Ci piace giocare in Europa, sarà bello giocare ancora in Europa League”.

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy