Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Hauge: “Sono molto felice, non abbiamo iniziato al meglio ma sarà bello andare avanti in Europa League”
Le parole del talento norvegese rossonero, autore di una grande partita.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 03: Alessio Romagnoli of A.C. Milan celebrates with Theo Hernandez after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at San Siro Stadium on December 03, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)