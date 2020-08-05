News Milan Ultime notizie

Europa League, gli ottavi di finale: il programma di oggi e domani

I match in programma negli ottavi di finale di Europa League.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Europa League, gli ottavi di finale

MILANO – I match in programma negli ottavi di finale di Europa League.

RISULTATO SQUADRA PARTITA DATA ORA STADIO
FC Copenhagen Istanbul Basaksehir Da giocare 5-8-2020 18:55 Parken Stadion
Shakhtar Donetsk VfL Wolfsburg Da giocare 5-8-2020 18:55 NSK Olimpiyskiy
Manchester United LASK Da giocare 5-8-2020 21:00 Old Trafford
Inter Milan Getafe Da giocare 5-8-2020 21:00 Veltins-Arena
Bayer Leverkusen Rangers Da giocare 6-8-2020 18:55 BayArena
Sevilla Roma Da giocare 6-8-2020 18:55 MSV-Arena
FC Basel Eintracht Frankfurt Da giocare 6-8-2020 21:00 St. Jakob-Park
Wolverhampton Olympiacos Da giocare 6-8-2020 21:00 Molineux

