Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina: “Inter, Lukaku il magnifico”
La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport del 2 dicembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 01: Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan celebrates with Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella and Roberto Gagliardini after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Internazionale at Borussia-Park on December 01, 2020 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)