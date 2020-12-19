News Milan Ultime notizie

Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina: “Ibra si rompe, Milan assediato”

La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport del 19 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan after coming off as substitute during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and LOSC Lille at San Siro Stadium on November 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 19 dicembre 2020 del Corriere dello Sport, uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

