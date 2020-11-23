Diego Laxalt salva il Celtic: prima gioia per lui

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 17: Diego Laxalt of Celtic is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on October 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Celtic si salva in extremis contro l’Hibernian. La squadra scozzese deve ringraziare Diego Laxalt, l’esterno in prestito dal Milan. Infatti l’uruguaiano è ha segnato il gol del 2 a 2 nei minuti finali della partita, il primo con la maglia biancoverde. L’ex Torino e Genoa nel giro di poco è già entrato nel cuore dei tifosi.