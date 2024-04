Femminile, Sampdoria-Milan 1-3: è la sesta vittoria consecutiva

GENOA, ITALY - APRIL 21: Evelyn Ijeh of Milan (center) celebrates with her team-mates Chanté Dompig and Kosovare Asllani after scoring a goal during the Women Serie A Playouts match between UC Sampdoria and AC Milan at Sciorba Stadium on April 21, 2024 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda - AC Milan/AC Milan via Getty Images)