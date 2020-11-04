Champions League, due italiane in campo questa sera

MILANO – Prosegue il terzo turno dei gironi di Champions League, sin qui molto amaro per le squadre italiane. Ieri sono arrivate le sconfitte di Atalanta e Inter, mentre oggi tocca a Lazio e Juventus, rispettivamente contro Zenit San Pietroburgo e Ferencvaros. Ecco tutte le sfide in programma questa sera.
Zenit-Lazio (ore 19)
Istanbul Basaksehir-Manchester United (ore 19)
Barcellona-Dinamo Kiev (ore 21)
Ferencvaros-Juventus (ore 21)
Siviglia-Krasnodar (ore 21)
Bruges-Borussia Dortmund (ore 21)
Lipsia-Psg (ore 21)
Chelsea-Rennes (ore 21)
