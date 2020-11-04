Champions League

Champions League, due italiane in campo questa sera

Il programma

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILANO – Prosegue il terzo turno dei gironi di Champions League, sin qui molto amaro per le squadre italiane. Ieri sono arrivate le sconfitte di Atalanta e Inter, mentre oggi tocca a Lazio e Juventus, rispettivamente contro Zenit San Pietroburgo e Ferencvaros. Ecco tutte le sfide in programma questa sera.

Zenit-Lazio (ore 19)

Istanbul Basaksehir-Manchester United (ore 19)

Barcellona-Dinamo Kiev (ore 21)

Ferencvaros-Juventus (ore 21)

Siviglia-Krasnodar (ore 21)

Bruges-Borussia Dortmund (ore 21)

Lipsia-Psg (ore 21)

Chelsea-Rennes (ore 21)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE- Ecco i sorteggi

