Social – Il tweet di Brahim Diaz per Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Brahim Diaz sui suoi profili social ha caricato una foto simpatica che lo ritrae insieme a Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ecco il post dello spagnolo
di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 21: Brahim Diaz of AC Milan on the Celtic Park pitch for a player walk round ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at Celtic Park on October 21, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)