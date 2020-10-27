Social Milan

Social – Il Milan twitta sui record infranti da Ibrahimovic ieri sera

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continua ad infrangere record, ecco il post del Milan, sui suoi profili social, sulla gara dello svedese contro la Roma

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
