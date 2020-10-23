Social Milan

Social – Il Milan celebra il primo goal rossonero di Krunic

Il Milan sui suoi profili social ha voluto celebrare Rade Krunic e il suo primo goal in rossonero, con un nuovo post

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Rade Krunic of AC Milan is challenged by Patrick Berg of Bodo Glimt during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Milan sui suoi profili social ha voluto celebrare Rade Krunic e il suo primo goal in rossonero, con un nuovo post.

