Social Milan

Social – Ibrahimovic: il re di Milano

Il Milan, sui suoi profili social, ha voluto celebrare Zlatan Ibrahimovic e la vittoria nel Derby con un nuovo post per lo svedese

ULTIME NOTIZIE SOCIAL
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale saves a penalty-kick of Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

ULTIME NOTIZIE SOCIAL

MILANO – Il Milan, sui suoi profili social, ha voluto celebrare Zlatan Ibrahimovic e la vittoria nel Derby con un nuovo post per lo svedese.

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy