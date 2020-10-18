Social – Ibrahimovic: il re di Milano

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale saves a penalty-kick of Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)