Serie A

Notizie Serie A – Napoli: Lobotka, tampone negativo

Arriva una buona notizia per il Napoli e la Serie A, Stanislav Lobotka è risultato negativo al Covid-19, dopo il tampone positivo dei giorni scorsi

ULTIME NOTIZIE SERIE A
di Redazione Il Milanista
NAPLES, ITALY - JULY 12: Stanislav Lobotka of SSC Napoli vies with Lucas Paqueta of AC Milan during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on July 12, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

ULTIME NOTIZIE SERIE A

MILANO – (ANSA) Anche il tampone di Stanislav Lobotka è risultato negativo al covid19. Lo rende noto il Napoli. Il test del centrocampista era l’ultimo che restava dei tamponi effettuati ieri mattina. Anche tutti i suoi compagni e lo staff tecnico sono negativi. (ANSA).

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy