Notizie Serie A – Napoli: Lobotka, tampone negativo

NAPLES, ITALY - JULY 12: Stanislav Lobotka of SSC Napoli vies with Lucas Paqueta of AC Milan during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on July 12, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
MILANO – (ANSA) Anche il tampone di Stanislav Lobotka è risultato negativo al covid19. Lo rende noto il Napoli. Il test del centrocampista era l’ultimo che restava dei tamponi effettuati ieri mattina. Anche tutti i suoi compagni e lo staff tecnico sono negativi. (ANSA).