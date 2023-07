Weah: “Tifo Juve, non l’ho mai nascosto neanche quando ero al Milan”

MONROVIA, LIBERIA - NOVEMBER 11: Liberian presidential contender George Weah speaks to supporters November 11, 2005 in Monrovia, Liberia. Supporters of ex-international soccer star George Weah have taken to the streets after his apparent election loss to Harvard-educated economist Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who holds a commanding lead. Weah's camp is alleging "massive fraud" in the internationally-monitored elections but is urging his supporters, many of them young and disaffected former combatants, not to riot. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)