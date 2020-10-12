News Milan Ultime notizie

Tutti i gruppi in Serie A: ecco le classifiche della Nations League

Le classifiche delle top Nazionali europee.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GDANSK, POLAND - OCTOBER 11: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Poland and Italy at Gdansk Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Gruppo 1

Giocate Vittorie Pareggi Sconfitte Segnati Subiti Differenza reti Punti

Italia

 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5

Olanda

 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4

Polonia

 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4

Bosnia ed Erzegovina

 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2
Gruppo 2
Giocate Vittorie Pareggi Sconfitte Segnati Subiti Differenza reti Punti

Inghilterra

 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7

Belgio

 3 2 0 1 8 3 5 6

Danimarca

 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4

Islanda

 3 0 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Gruppo 3

Giocate Vittorie Pareggi Sconfitte Segnati Subiti Differenza reti Punti

Portogallo

 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7

Francia

 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 7

Croazia

 3 1 0 2 5 9 -4 3

Svezia

 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0

Gruppo 4

Giocate Vittorie Pareggi Sconfitte Segnati Subiti Differenza reti Punti

Spagna

 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7

Germania

 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5

Ucraina

 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3

Svizzera

 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1
