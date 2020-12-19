News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, la classifica: la Juventus (24) può superare l’Inter (27)

La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla tredicesima giornata.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Serie A, la classifica

MILANO - La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla dodicesima giornata.
BILANCIO IN CASA FUORI CASA
PT G V N P F S V N P V N P
Champions League 1 Milan 28 12 8 4 0 27 13 3 3 0 5 1 0
2 Inter 27 12 8 3 1 30 15 4 1 1 4 2 0
3 Juventus 24 12 6 6 0 24 10 4 2 0 2 4 0
4 Roma 24 12 7 3 2 27 17 4 2 0 3 1 2
Europa League 5 Napoli 23 12 8 0 4 26 12 4 0 2 4 0 2
6 Sassuolo 23 12 6 5 1 22 13 2 3 1 4 2 0
7 Hellas Verona 19 12 5 4 3 16 11 3 2 2 2 2 1
8 Atalanta 18 11 5 3 3 22 17 2 1 2 3 2 1
9 Lazio 18 12 5 3 4 18 20 1 2 3 4 1 1
10 Udinese 14 11 4 2 5 13 14 2 1 3 2 1 2
11 Sampdoria 14 12 4 2 6 18 20 1 1 3 3 1 3
12 Cagliari 13 12 3 4 5 18 23 2 1 2 1 3 3
13 Bologna 13 12 4 1 7 18 24 3 0 3 1 1 4
14 Parma 12 12 2 6 4 12 19 1 4 1 1 2 3
15 Benevento 12 12 3 3 6 13 23 1 2 3 2 1 3
16 Spezia 11 12 2 5 5 17 25 0 3 3 2 2 2
17 Fiorentina 10 12 2 4 6 12 20 2 2 2 0 2 4
Retrocessione 18 Genoa 7 12 1 4 7 12 24 1 1 5 0 3 2
19 Torino 6 12 1 3 8 20 30 0 2 4 1 1 4
20 Crotone 6 12 1 3 8 10 25 1 1 4 0 2 4
