19 dicembre 2020 - 09:23
Serie A, la classifica: la Juventus (24) può superare l’Inter (27)
La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla tredicesima giornata.
di
Redazione Il Milanista
Serie A, la classifica
MILANO - La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla dodicesima giornata.
>>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<
BILANCIO
IN CASA
FUORI CASA
PT
G
V
N
P
F
S
V
N
P
V
N
P
Champions League
1
Milan 28
12
8
4
0
27
13
3
3
0
5
1
0
2
Inter 27
12
8
3
1
30
15
4
1
1
4
2
0
3
Juventus 24
12
6
6
0
24
10
4
2
0
2
4
0
4
Roma 24
12
7
3
2
27
17
4
2
0
3
1
2
Europa League
5
Napoli 23
12
8
0
4
26
12
4
0
2
4
0
2
6
Sassuolo 23
12
6
5
1
22
13
2
3
1
4
2
0
7
Hellas Verona 19
12
5
4
3
16
11
3
2
2
2
2
1
8
Atalanta 18
11
5
3
3
22
17
2
1
2
3
2
1
9
Lazio 18
12
5
3
4
18
20
1
2
3
4
1
1
10
Udinese 14
11
4
2
5
13
14
2
1
3
2
1
2
11
Sampdoria 14
12
4
2
6
18
20
1
1
3
3
1
3
12
Cagliari 13
12
3
4
5
18
23
2
1
2
1
3
3
13
Bologna 13
12
4
1
7
18
24
3
0
3
1
1
4
14
Parma 12
12
2
6
4
12
19
1
4
1
1
2
3
15
Benevento 12
12
3
3
6
13
23
1
2
3
2
1
3
16
Spezia 11
12
2
5
5
17
25
0
3
3
2
2
2
17
Fiorentina 10
12
2
4
6
12
20
2
2
2
0
2
4
Retrocessione
18
Genoa 7
12
1
4
7
12
24
1
1
5
0
3
2
19
Torino 6
12
1
3
8
20
30
0
2
4
1
1
4
20
Crotone 6
12
1
3
8
10
25
1
1
4
0
2
4