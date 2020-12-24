24 dicembre 2020 - 09:53
Serie A, la classifica: il Milan resta in testa a +1 sull’Inter
La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quattordicesima giornata.
di
Redazione Il Milanista
Serie A, la classifica
MILANO - La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quattordicesima giornata.
BILANCIO
IN CASA
FUORI CASA
PT
G
V
N
P
F
S
V
N
P
V
N
P
Champions League
1
Milan 34
14
10
4
0
32
16
4
3
0
6
1
0
2
Inter 33
14
10
3
1
34
17
5
1
1
5
2
0
3
Roma 27
14
8
3
3
31
23
5
2
0
3
1
3
4
Sassuolo 26
14
7
5
2
26
17
2
3
2
5
2
0
Europa League
5
Napoli 25
13
8
1
4
27
12
4
1
2
4
0
2
6
Juventus 24
13
6
6
1
25
13
3
2
1
3
4
0
7
Atalanta 22
13
6
4
3
28
20
3
1
2
3
3
1
8
Lazio 21
14
6
3
5
22
23
2
2
3
4
1
2
9
Hellas Verona 20
14
5
5
4
18
14
3
2
3
2
3
1
10
Benevento 18
14
5
3
6
17
23
2
2
3
3
1
3
11
Sampdoria 17
14
5
2
7
23
24
2
1
4
3
1
3
12
Udinese 15
13
4
3
6
14
17
2
1
4
2
2
2
13
Bologna 15
14
4
3
7
21
27
3
1
3
1
2
4
14
Fiorentina 14
14
3
5
6
16
21
2
3
2
1
2
4
15
Cagliari 14
14
3
5
6
21
27
2
2
2
1
3
4
16
Parma 12
14
2
6
6
13
25
1
4
2
1
2
4
17
Spezia 11
14
2
5
7
19
29
0
3
4
2
2
3
Retrocessione
18
Genoa 10
14
2
4
8
14
27
1
1
5
1
3
3
19
Crotone 9
14
2
3
9
13
29
2
1
4
0
2
5
20
Torino 8
14
1
5
8
22
32
0
3
4
1
2
4