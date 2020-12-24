News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, la classifica: il Milan resta in testa a +1 sull’Inter

La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quattordicesima giornata.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Serie A, la classifica

BILANCIO IN CASA FUORI CASA
PT G V N P F S V N P V N P
Champions League 1 Milan 34 14 10 4 0 32 16 4 3 0 6 1 0
2 Inter 33 14 10 3 1 34 17 5 1 1 5 2 0
3 Roma 27 14 8 3 3 31 23 5 2 0 3 1 3
4 Sassuolo 26 14 7 5 2 26 17 2 3 2 5 2 0
Europa League 5 Napoli 25 13 8 1 4 27 12 4 1 2 4 0 2
6 Juventus 24 13 6 6 1 25 13 3 2 1 3 4 0
7 Atalanta 22 13 6 4 3 28 20 3 1 2 3 3 1
8 Lazio 21 14 6 3 5 22 23 2 2 3 4 1 2
9 Hellas Verona 20 14 5 5 4 18 14 3 2 3 2 3 1
10 Benevento 18 14 5 3 6 17 23 2 2 3 3 1 3
11 Sampdoria 17 14 5 2 7 23 24 2 1 4 3 1 3
12 Udinese 15 13 4 3 6 14 17 2 1 4 2 2 2
13 Bologna 15 14 4 3 7 21 27 3 1 3 1 2 4
14 Fiorentina 14 14 3 5 6 16 21 2 3 2 1 2 4
15 Cagliari 14 14 3 5 6 21 27 2 2 2 1 3 4
16 Parma 12 14 2 6 6 13 25 1 4 2 1 2 4
17 Spezia 11 14 2 5 7 19 29 0 3 4 2 2 3
Retrocessione 18 Genoa 10 14 2 4 8 14 27 1 1 5 1 3 3
19 Crotone 9 14 2 3 9 13 29 2 1 4 0 2 5
20 Torino 8 14 1 5 8 22 32 0 3 4 1 2 4
