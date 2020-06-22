News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: Romagnoli pronto alla ventisettesima

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione in Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 2 138
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 24 2259
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 16 1165
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 16 1329
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 26 2497
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 22 2038
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 18 1562
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 4 329
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 3 224
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 20 1717
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 17 866
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 23 2004
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 9 466
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 17 876
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 2 33
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 23 1954
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 16 1010
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 21 1140
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 15 732
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 8 708
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3
