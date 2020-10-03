Milan, i marcatori stagionali: primo goal per Saelemaekers in Europa League

News Milan Ultime notizie

Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in totale.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Alexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Milan, i marcatori stagionali

MILANO – Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

2 – Ibrahimovic (Bologna x2)

1 – Brahim Diaz (Crotone), Kessie (Crotone)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

4 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo x2, Rio Ave)

3 – Ibrahimovic (Shamrock Rovers, Bologna x2)

1 – Brahim Diaz (Crotone), Kessie (Crotone), Saelemaekers (Rio Ave)

