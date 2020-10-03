Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Milan, i marcatori stagionali: primo goal per Saelemaekers in Europa League
Milan, i marcatori stagionali: primo goal per Saelemaekers in Europa League
Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in totale.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Alexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)