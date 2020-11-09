News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i marcatori stagionali: Ibrahimovic in testa con 8 reti

Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in totale.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 08: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan is challenged by Giangiacomo Magnani of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 8, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Milan, i marcatori stagionali

MILANO – Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

8 – Ibrahimovic (Bologna x2, Inter x2, Roma x2, Udinese, Verona)

2 – Rafael Leao (Spezia X2), Kessie (Crotone, Udinese)

1 – Brahim Diaz (Crotone), Theo Hernandez (Spezia), Saelemaekers (Roma)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

8- Ibrahimovic (Shamrock Rovers, Bologna x2, Inter x2, Roma x2, Udinese)

4 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo x2, Rio Ave)

3 – Rafael Leao (Spezia X2, Sparta Praga), Brahim Diaz (Crotone, Celtic, Sparta Praga),

2 – Saelemaekers (Rio Ave, Roma), Kessie (Crotone, Udinese)

1 – Theo Hernandez (Spezia), Krunic (Celtic), Hauge (Celtic), Diogo Dalot (Sparta Praga)

