Milan, i marcatori stagionali: Ibrahimovic in testa con 8 reti

Milan, i marcatori stagionali
MILANO – Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.
8 – Ibrahimovic (Bologna x2, Inter x2, Roma x2, Udinese, Verona)
2 – Rafael Leao (Spezia X2), Kessie (Crotone, Udinese)
1 – Brahim Diaz (Crotone), Theo Hernandez (Spezia), Saelemaekers (Roma)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
8- Ibrahimovic (Shamrock Rovers, Bologna x2, Inter x2, Roma x2, Udinese)
4 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo x2, Rio Ave)
3 – Rafael Leao (Spezia X2, Sparta Praga), Brahim Diaz (Crotone, Celtic, Sparta Praga),
2 – Saelemaekers (Rio Ave, Roma), Kessie (Crotone, Udinese)
1 – Theo Hernandez (Spezia), Krunic (Celtic), Hauge (Celtic), Diogo Dalot (Sparta Praga)
- Login o Registrazione