Milan, dubbio sul futuro di Calabria: nuova pretendente in vista

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 11: Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez of AC Milan lift the Italian Supercoppa Trophy as they present it to crowd after their team's victory in Supercoppa Final between Inter and AC Milan ahead of the Italian the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 11, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)