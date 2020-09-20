Il Tottenham rialza la testa: 5 a 2 al Southampton. Poker di Son

MILANO – Il Tottenham rialza la testa dopo la sconfitta subita per mano dell’Everton di Carlo Ancelotti e lo fa nei migliori dei modi. Gli Spurs, nella seconda giornata di Premier, hanno abbattuto il Southampton grazie alle ottime prestazioni di Son e Kane: il primo autore di quattro reti, il secondo di altrettanti assist e un gol. Per i Saints doppietta di Ings. Il Tottenham di Mourinho assapora la prima vittoria stagionale in Premier League