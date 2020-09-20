Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Il Tottenham rialza la testa: 5 a 2 al Southampton. Poker di Son
Il Tottenham ha battuto i Saints per 5 a 2
di Redazione Il Milanista
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Tottenham rialza la testa dopo la sconfitta subita per mano dell’Everton di Carlo Ancelotti e lo fa nei migliori dei modi. Gli Spurs, nella seconda giornata di Premier, hanno abbattuto il Southampton grazie alle ottime prestazioni di Son e Kane: il primo autore di quattro reti, il secondo di altrettanti assist e un gol. Per i Saints doppietta di Ings. Il Tottenham di Mourinho assapora la prima vittoria stagionale in Premier League