Corriere – Di Bello recidivo, fa infuriare Rocchi: gestione disastrosa

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 01: Referee Marco Di Bello shows a red card to Matteo Guendouzi of SS Lazio as Christian Pulisic of AC Milan (not pictured) is shown a yellow card during the Serie A TIM match between SS Lazio and AC Milan - Serie A TIM at Stadio Olimpico on March 01, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)