Conte: “Escludo nuovo lockdown: abbiamo lavorato per prevenirlo. Al massimo sarà circoscritto territorialmente”
Ecco le parole del Premier Conte
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILANO – Al termine dell’incontro in Prefettura a Taranto, sull’ex Ilva, il Premier Conte ha rilasciato una dichiarazione riportata da “La Stampa”: “Escluderei un nuovo lockdown. Lo diciamo a ragion veduta. Abbiamo lavorato proprio per prevenire un nuovo lockdown generalizzato. Nel frattempo abbiamo rafforzato le strutture ospedaliere, la risposta del sistema sanitario. Siamo molto avanti, facciamo un numero di test impressionante. Addirittura, con l’ultima circolare del ministero della Salute potremo ridurre anche la quarantena dai 14 giorni iniziali. Se proprio questa curva dovesse continuare a risalire prevedo qualche cosiddetto lockdown molto circoscritto territorialmente. Ma non siamo più nella condizione di intervenire in modo generalizzato sul territorio nazionale o su ampie aree del territorio“.