Milan, attenzione all’Inter: anche i nerazzurri su Xhaka

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 29: Granit Xhaka of Leverkusen runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AC Sparta Praha at BayArena on January 29, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)