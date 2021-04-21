IlMilanista.it
Terremoto Super League: lasciano ufficialmente tutti i club inglesi

Dopo il Manchester City, anche il Liverpool, il Tottenham, l'Arsenal, il ManchesterUtd e il Chelsea lasciano ufficialmente la Super League.

Possibile anche l'addio del Barcellona dopo un post su Twitter dell'icona Pique.

