Rossoneri in Nazionale, eccellenti Kjaer, Donnarumma e Calhanoglu

MILANO – Ieri sera molti giocatori rossoneri sono stati impegnati con le proprie nazionali. Ecco come si sono comportati:

ITALIA – Donnarumma: il portiere del Milan si è esibito con una parata su Depay molto difficile su Depay, mantenendo il risultato sull’1 a 1.

TURCHIA – Calhanoglu: la Turchia ospitava in casa la Serbia di Milinkovic Savic (in gol). I turchi, sono due a zero, e Calhanoglu ha guidato i suoi al pareggio con un gol e un’assist.

DANIMARCA – Kjaer: grande prova del danese rossonero contro l’Inghilterra. L’ex Siviglia contribuisce alla vittoria guidando la difesa, che non subisce gol.