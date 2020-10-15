News Milan

Rossoneri in Nazionale, eccellenti Kjaer, Donnarumma e Calhanoglu

Ecco il resoconto dei nazionali rossoneri

di Redazione Il Milanista
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 07: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Netherlands and Italy at Johan Cruijff Arena on September 7, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

MILANO – Ieri sera molti giocatori rossoneri sono stati impegnati con le proprie nazionali.  Ecco come si sono comportati:

ITALIADonnarumma: il portiere del Milan si è esibito con una parata su Depay molto difficile su Depay, mantenendo il risultato sull’1 a 1.

TURCHIA – Calhanoglu: la Turchia ospitava in casa la Serbia di Milinkovic Savic (in gol). I turchi, sono due a zero,  e Calhanoglu ha guidato i suoi al pareggio con un gol e un’assist.

DANIMARCA –  Kjaer: grande prova del danese rossonero contro l’Inghilterra. L’ex Siviglia contribuisce alla vittoria guidando la difesa, che non subisce gol.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
BOSNIA ED ERZIGOVINA – Krunic: parte titolare contro la Polonia, ma non incide. Esce al 73′.
ROMANIA – Tatarusanu: subisce gol 75 contro l’Austria ma è incolpevole.
NORVEGIA – Hauge: la sua Norvegia vince 1 a 0 contro l’Irlanda del Nord, ma lui rimane in panchina per 90 minuti.

 

 

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy