Krunic, effetto “Flash” contro la Fiorentina

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 29: Rade Krunic of A.C. Milan battles for possession with Cristian Kouame of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO – Rade Krunic è stato un innesto importante per il Milan durante il match di domenica pomeriggio contro la Fiorentina. Il bosniaco ha dato un apporto importante alla partita, soprattutto in termini di velocità: l’ex Empoli è stato il rossonero più veloce, toccando una velocità di punta pari a 31.98 km/h.