Europa League, le probabili formazioni di Milan-Celtic

Le probabili formazioni di Milan-Celtic, sfida valida per la quinta giornata dei gironi di Europa League.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jens Petter Hauge of AC Milan looks to break past Shane Duffy of Celtic on his way to scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Le probabili formazioni di Milan-Celtic, sfida valida per la quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Europa League ed in programma oggi alle 18:55 a San Siro.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Dalot, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Hauge, Calhanoglu, Castillejo; Rebic. All.: Pioli

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Bain; Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Laxalt; Brown, McGregor; Christie, Ntcham, Elyounoussi; Edouard. All.: Lennon

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 22: Diego Laxalt of Celtic is tackled by Diogo Dalot of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

 

