Calciomercato Milan: derby italiano per Lacroix, c’è anche la Juve

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 05: Maxence Lacroix of Wolfsburg controls the ball during the DFB cup round of 16 match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Park Stadium on December 05, 2023 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)