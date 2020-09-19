Social Milan

Social – Il Milan celebra Hakan Calhanoglu con un nuovo video

TALLAGHT, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Alexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between Shamrock Rovers and AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Tallaght, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Milan sui suoi profili social ha voluto celebrare Calhanoglu con un video, che ha per protagonista il turco e i goal messi a segno nella passata stagione.

