TOP E FLOP| Slovan Bratislava-Milan: chi sale e chi scende dopo la gara

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - NOVEMBER 26: Tammy Abraham of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Rafael Leao during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between SK Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan at Narodny Futbalovy Stadion on November 26, 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)