Milan, c’è un dato eloquente per i rossoneri: non succede dal 2003

MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 23: (Editors note: Star filter used) Luka Jovic of AC Milan celebrates with Tijjani Reijnders after scoring the his team's second goal during the Coppa Italia Semi Final match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 23, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)