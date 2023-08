Di Carlo: “Sarà un campionato avvincente, Il Napoli può aprire un ciclo”

NAPLES, ITALY - APRIL 18: Mike Maignan of AC Milan holds onto the ball as players of Juan Jesus, Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone of SSC Napoli attempt to regain possession after Victor Osimhen scores the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 18, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)