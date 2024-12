Milan, questo De Ketelaere è un rimpianto: numeri da top europeo

BERN, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Charles De Ketelaere of Atalanta celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between BSC Young Boys and Atalanta BC at Stadion Wankdorf on November 26, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)